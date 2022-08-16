Cotton, silk, calico - it didn't matter what natural fibre 15-year-old Tayla McFarlane sent down the runway at the Royal Queensland Show's 2022 Natural Fibres Make and Model competition - she made them all a winner.
Formerly a student at Redland City's Sheldon College and now at Kelvin Grove State College, the up-and-coming fashion designer won all five open categories she entered at the prestigious Ekka competition, before going on to be named the grand champion.
In doing so, she repeated her feat of last year when she won as a first time entrant against the best of the best in Queensland.
In 2021 it was a bright yellow ball gown that won her the accolade; this year it was her menswear outfit that won the open adult day wear category, which brought her the championship.
Slow clothing advocate Jane Milburn was one of the competition's judges and said the winning outfit was stylish but very wearable.
Judging alongside Ewan Gardam and multiple past winner Connor O'Grady, now studying fashion in London, Ms Milburn said choosing the casual men's outfit was a little bit about inspiring others to have a go, to show them that winning the competition was achievable for all.
"I love the competition because it supports people that are using natural fibres to suit themselves," she said. "It's wonderful to support young people and Connor shows that the competition is a platform for young Queenslanders to excel on a global stage."
Ms Milburn has recently returned from her Churchill Fellowship trip overseas, where she investigated how being more hands-on with clothes can help reduce textile waste while enhancing wellbeing at the same time.
She said she'd met many people who are engaged in sewing that were gaining lot of benefits such as empowerment, connection and variety.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
