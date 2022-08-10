EDUCATION was the order of the day as students from across the state and beyond flocked to take part of the junior fleece judges competition at this year's Ekka.
A total of 50 students battled it out in the competition hosted by the RNA, which had the entrants assessing four different fine wool fleeces.
Many of the students were entering their first fleece competition and under the watchful eye of overjudge Craig Turner, they were given many practical lessons to take away with them.
However, rising to the top of the field of 23 senior competitors was Courtney Wardill, Downlands College, Toowoomba, while Keala Muxlow, Livingstone Christian College, Ormeau, claimed the junior title in a field of 23 entrants.
"I've shown Border Leicesters and Poll Dorsets before, but I've never really been involved in a fleece competition," 17 year old Courtney Wardill said.
"This competition was really interesting because I didn't know too much about wool, aside from what I've picked up while showing sheep.
"I think it was cool to learn about more about it that I can take with me in the future."
The Year 12 student is on the home stretch of high school and has ambitions of working with animals in the future.
"There's only about three weeks of school left but after that I would like to study veterinary science," she said.
"I really love working with animals and it's something I'd like to do as a career for sure."
Junior fleece judge winner Keala Muxlow shares similar ambitions in that she too would like to be a vet once she finishes school.
"I'm 14 years old and Year 9 but once I finish school I'd like to be a vet," she said.
"I've never really done any fleece competitions before, so it was interesting to learn a bit more about it.
"I think I for sure learned some things that will help me in the future."
