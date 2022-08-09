STARTING her own Speckle Park stud had long been the dream of NSW teenager Kate Hepburn but recent setbacks left her thinking it might not happen.
When flooding events across northern NSW hit her family's Hills Foxtail Speckle Park stud and also cost her job, the 16-year-old would have been forgiven for giving up.
However, long-time family friend and Pinnacle Speckle Park stud principal Tania Paget, Warwick, came to the rescue and made a deal with the aspiring stud master.
"The family had been badly affected by the Lismore floods, she lost her job and was trying to pay off a heifer to start her own stud," Ms Paget said.
"Kate had already been working hard to raise the money for it so we came to an agreement that she would do my fitting for me for this year's Ekka and pay off the heifer that way."
The deal proved to be mutually beneficial as Kate went home with Pinnacle Park Unique Symphony, affectionately known as Simmi, while the Pinnacle stud enjoyed one of its most successful showings in one of the strongest rings at this year's Ekka.
"The youth is our future and it is important we do what we can to give them a bit of hand to get into the game," Ms Paget said.
"I knew I couldn't let her lose sight of her dreams so her dad, Wayne, and brother, Troy, pitched in and helped her fit my cattle for me.
"They are a fantastic family and we have been friends since we both got into the Speckle Park breed at the same time."
Ms Paget said the deal had prompted tears of joy throughout the cattle sheds at this year's show and that she was hopeful that one day she might share an Ekka judging ring with her young mate.
"It gives you a warm and fuzzy feeling doing things like this and who knows, we may have possibly helped one of the next biggest studs get off the ground," she said.
"Kate certainly has a bright future and I can't wait to see what she can accomplish.
"I wish her and Simmi all the very best for the future, and I truly hope Simmi gives Kate many years of happiness and success."
