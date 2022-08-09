Queensland Country Life
Ekka 2022: Pinnacle Park Speckle Park stud helps Fox Tail Speckle Park stud's Kate Hepburn by her first stud heifer

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated August 9 2022 - 8:39pm, first published 8:00pm
Pinnacle Park Speckle Park stud's Tania Paget and Fox Tail Speckle Park stud's Kate Hepburn with Kate's first stud heifer, Pinnacle Park Unique Symphony. Picture: Billy Jupp

STARTING her own Speckle Park stud had long been the dream of NSW teenager Kate Hepburn but recent setbacks left her thinking it might not happen.

Journalist

