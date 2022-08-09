THE Paulger family has a proud history of exhibiting dairy cattle at the Royal Queensland Show and it continued with a victory in this year's interbreed competition.
It was an udderly dominate performance by the Kenilworth exhibitors as they claimed the supreme champion dairy cow with a five-year-old Jersey female, Adadale Colton Rowena 32, as well as the Keith Bryce Memorial Trophy for supreme champion udder with the same exhibit.
The cow, which is a descendant of a female that claimed the 1975,76' and 77' supreme dairy cow championships for the Paulgers, was also a part of the supreme group of three females alongside Adadale Sleeping Jingles and Yandavale Coldstone Fayre, exhibited by Yandavale Stud, Eerwah Vale.
In deciding between the champion Jersey, Holstein, Illawarra, Gurnsey and Ayrshire exhibits, judge Kevin Smith, Hillcrest, Borallon via Ipswich, said he felt the choice was fairly easy.
"I think everyone who knows cows will agree there is an easy winner here today [Tuesday] and I think it is the Jersey cow," Mr Smith said.
"She is such a beautifully balanced cow from her nose to her tail, she has a clean head, neck and shoulder about her as well.
"As well as that, she has got very clean ribbing and that right angle to her hip, which gives her that overall length of body.
"Then you get back to her rump and their is beautiful width through there and a beautiful pin-width, which makes her a beautifully-legged cow."
Leading up to Tuesday's competition at the Ekka, the supreme champion had also collected top honours at the Gympie and Gatton shows, which owner-handler Julia Paulger said had given her plenty of confidence.
"This kind of result is pretty rewarding after what has been a pretty tough year weather-wise in south east Queensland," Ms Paulger said.
"You work every day of the year to get cows like these in this type of condition, so to win is just the cherry on top.
"I think this is the perfect way to top off what has been a pretty good showing season for her overall.
"This is only her third show, but she is on another level and is really in a class of her own."
Ms Paulger said she was hopeful the five-year-old cow may go on to compete for higher honours in the future.
"She is a five-year-old and has been in milk for about three and half a months, which makes me think she has got a bright future ahead of her," she said.
"At this stage, if everything goes correctly, we might take her interstate to a Jersey show in Camden, NSW.
"From there, hopefully long term we can set her up for an international dairy week down in Tatura, Victoria.
"She is bred down from a remarkable cow that 60 years ago my grandparents started, which is a pretty cool legacy to carry on.
"They speak for themselves when they have 60 years of breeding behind them and it is honestly just fantastic to keep that winning line going."
The victory came after the Paulger's had tasted victory in the junior and intermediate interbreed competitions, which were both won by Holstein cows.
First off was the supreme champion junior heifer, which was claimed by Adadale Sidekick Roletha.
Shortly after, fellow Holstein cow Arabella 1st Bev claimed the supreme intermediate dairy and supreme champion intermediate udder honours on behalf of its exhibitors Arabella Farming, Brookstead.
"I think this Holstein heifer just had that wow factor about her," judge Kevin Smith said about the intermediate champion.
"She is just beautifully balanced young cow, which is high and wide through the udder with the most desirable tit placement in the class."
As for the supreme champion junior heifer, Mr Smith said the winner was a true stand out.
"I thought she was a beautifully-framed, clean and long heifer," he said.
"She had plenty of depth and was beautifully balanced with a beautiful flank."
