Bee control order tightens

Queensland's Department of Agriculture and Fisheries has implemented a third, stricter movement control order on bees to protect the state from varroa mite.
The new MCO means there will be no movement of bees or bee hives into Queensland from anywhere in Australia without a permit.
Anybody wanting to bring bees or bee hives into Queensland, including returning bees that originated in Queensland, will need to apply for a permit prior to entry.
Processed honey or processed beeswax, new or unused apiary appliances, and quarantine secured diagnostic honey sample for testing at a recognised diagnostic facility can continue to enter Queensland without restriction.
Previously, bees and hives from states other than NSW were allowed to enter Queensland without a permit.
In the order, DAF director general Robert Gee stated the risk of entry, establishment and spread was "high enough to justify the making of the order".
Biosecurity Queensland chief plant health manager Mike Ashton said it was important to continue to protect Queensland bees, which in turn would also help protect the long-term future of pollination reliant industries.
Queensland Beekeepers' Association president and beekeeper at Condamine Apiaries, Wheatvale, near Warwick, Jacob Stevens said the measure would provide better traceability.
"It's just to provide a bit of traceability and a bit of confidence to the industry that we know where those beehives have been and where they have come home from," Mr Stevens said.
With about 4500 Queensland hives in Victoria and about 1000 hives going into SA, Mr Stevens said the industry looked to government for support.
"It was something that industry was looking for; for strong leadership from the government as to the control of bees coming back ... " he said.
He hopes the permit requirements will be protect the Queensland industry while still being "sensible".
Beekeepers should continue to monitor their hives and report unexpected hive deaths, deformed bees, parasites, poor brood patterns and dead brood to Biosecurity Queensland or report the results using the Bee 123 surveillance online form.
The Bee 123 online form is available through the Survey 123 app.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
