FIREWORKS, Ben's helicopter and the death march.
They were just some of the ticks on display from some of Queensland's finest young whipcrackers at the 2022 Australian Stockwhip Challenge held at the Queensland Royal Exhibition earlier this week.
After being canceled along with the rest of the Ekka due to COVID requirements last year, the young whipcrackers were keen to give it their best this year.
Ranging in age from just two years old up to 14, the displays of whip prowess impressed the judges and drew a considerable crowd.
Contestants were required to demonstrate between five and 10 tricks, plus complete 30 seconds to one minute of freestyle.
In the peewee division, Lawson Milligan, North Maclean took out first place, followed by Abbie Sozou, Tamworth, NSW in second, Charlotte Milligan, North Maclean in third and Willow Bartlett, Kingaroy in fourth.
Giaan Zammataro, Kingaroy won first in the juvenile division, followed by Braxton Bartlett, Brooklands, Kingaroy in second and Henry Walmsley, Bundaberg placing third.
Well seasoned competitor, 14-year-old Jackson Kerkow, The Bunya, Kingaroy won the junior division.
The novice section invited any onlookers to have a go at the sport with the incentive of a $50 rides voucher drawing 10 competitors.
The crowd was also given a display of precision whipcracking with open competitors Gabby Wooler and Brooke Wicks showing off some of their routines and tricks.
The event was sponsored by Packer Leather and supported by the Australian Whipcrackers and Plaiters Association.
