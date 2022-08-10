Queensland Country Life
Ekka 2022: Henry family celebrates five generations of showing dairy cattle at the Ekka

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated August 10 2022 - 9:50pm, first published 9:00pm
Matt and Liv Henry carried on the family tradition of leading Illawarra cattle through the Ekka dairy judging ring on Monday. Picture: Billy Jupp

THERE'S no doubt the dairy industry runs in the blood of many families and it would be hard to argue that there was a better example at this year's Ekka than the Henry family.

