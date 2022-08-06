Queensland Country Life
EKKA 2022: Hayden Hanson overall winner in state stud beef young judges competition

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated August 6 2022 - 3:19am, first published 2:30am
Qld ag shows coordinator Rowan O'Hara, senior vice president Peter Curtis, overall champion Hayden Hanson, Theodore, runner-up and sister Bella Hanson, Theodore, president Kerri Robertson, and treasure Monica Sheridan. Pictures: Ben Harden

Two siblings from Central Queensland have excelled in the 2022 Queensland ag shows stud beef young judges competition.

Ben Harden

