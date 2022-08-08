Jane Manchon has been entertaining Ekka crowds since 2013, but this year she was called up for a second, more serious role.
Mrs Manchon, who runs equine entertainment outfit Rooftop Express Show with husband Dave and her own vet practice in Tamworth, NSW, joined the Royal Queensland Show onsite treating vet team.
Traditionally, University of Queensland vets serviced the show, but when they couldn't facilitate it this year, she stepped up.
"It's been really wonderful. I know a lot of familiar faces on the Ekka night side of things, and getting to know all of the different stewards and councillors has been really good," Mrs Manchon said.
She is part of a small team responsible for the everyday health and welfare of animals and can give them basic treatments like fluids or pain relief and antibiotics.
However, Mrs Manchon said more serious cases had to be dealt with off-site.
"If the animal doesn't improve or if we're really worried about them, then we do need to get them off site to seek further treatment and hospitalisation if required," Mrs Manchon said.
With a mixed practice background, caring for the cattle, horses, goats, sheep, donkeys, camels, fish and everything in between should be a breeze.
Hailing from a strong family of veterinarians - her father an equine vet and lecturer and her mother a small animal vet - also puts her in good stead, however, she did almost chose a different career path.
"I did a science degree first because I thought I was going to be a doctor, but I actually faint at the sight of human blood. I can't take a needle myself because I faint, but with animals I'm fine," she said.
This year, the Tamworth local has been balancing her two roles with aplomb, racing around treating animals before putting on their show, Spirit of the Horse, every night in the main arena as part of EkkaNITES.
She queues the lighting, music and effects, while her horse trainer husband thrills the crowds with his horsemanship.
This year's shows feature 59 animals, including donkeys, Gi Gi the dachshund and Mr Bonbastic the stallion.
"We have a beautiful herd of 18 donkeys here that we've been very blessed to be entrusted with from a sanctuary. All of our animals in the night show are our pets, so it's fortunate that we can be here and have them here with us as well," Mrs Manchon said.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
