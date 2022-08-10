Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Fire forum hears warning of escalating fuel loads in SW Queensland

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
August 10 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire taking hold in the Yalleroi district north of Blackall late in 2012. Picture: Ashley Adams

Rural Fire Service Roma area director Phil Young has warned that the fuel loads building up in parts of Queensland from successive La Ninas is reminiscent of the conditions that brought on one of the state's more intense bushfire seasons.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.