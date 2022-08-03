The sad state of south west Queensland's mulga country, thanks to Queensland vegetation management laws that are preventing land managers from maintaining a healthy tree-grass balance, was one of the main topics of conversation at a fire management forum organised by Southern Queensland Landscapes in Charleville.
Local landholder Cameron Tickell was one of a number commenting on the thickening of the timber in the region and how it was preventing any grass from growing, and any cool burning from taking place.
One of a panel discussion, Mr Tickell agreed that the country was "in a sad state".
"Open wooded grassland is what we have to get back to," he said.
Peter Crook-King, who runs sheep on mulga country in the Morven district, said the country used to be kept open by fires but it was Europeans settlers who stopped that practice and brought in bulldozers.
"Then the government bulldozed bulldozers," he said.
He asked why it would be thought that anyone with mulga country would not want to look after it.
"It's the state government that stopped tree clearing - we want to undo the damage," he said.
The forum opened with traditional custodians Aunty Pat Frazer, John Bird and Geoff Drury sharing their understanding of land practices.
Aunty Pat said governments had put a stop to what they did.
"It comes down to a lack of understanding," she said.
"Fires are about survival for us - plants regenerate, control burning influences animal movements - it's like farming.
"There are certain times to burn, but it was also about educating animals - they learnt to move out of the way of cool fires.
"That's how we cared about country."
Mr Drury, who is a ranger at Murra Murra, said it was costing them a fortune to access their country and spray it with pesticides, when they could be using fire.
"When I started, if you had grass, you bought more sheep, then the country got overstocked and you ended up with woody weeds," he said. "Over the last 30 years that's changed - there's more rotation, people are practising more sustainable farming."
His thoughts were complemented by Johnnie Bird, who said mulga was out of control at the moment.
"It's mulga from here to the border," he said. "You can't get your stock out. Little burns would help, not to kill it, it'd grow back."
Sick was the way Indigenous fire practitioner Robbie Williams described what he saw of the land as he drove up to the forum from Lismore.
"You should be able to see as far as the eye can see."
Speaking on behalf of AgForce, Greg Leach said it was a fundamental principal of theirs that landscapes needed to be managed.
The forum agreed that AgForce, traditional owners and SQ Landscapes should be part of an area fire management committee to work up an agreed solution to fire management under vegetation management legislation, and explain the impacts of the legislation.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
