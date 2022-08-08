Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Ekka 2022: Angus Australia CEO Scott Wright attends Ekka for the first time as CEO

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
August 8 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Price, Kilcoy Global Foods, John Cochrane, Cochrane Angus, Beaudesert and Angus Australia CEO Scott Wright, Glen Innes, took in this year's Ekka.

IT may have taken him four years at the helm of the Angus breed, but this year's Ekka was worth the wait for Scott Wright.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.