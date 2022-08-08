IT may have taken him four years at the helm of the Angus breed, but this year's Ekka was worth the wait for Scott Wright.
The breed's chief executive officer had to wait until this year's show to see some of the best Queensland studs battle it out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Glen Innes, NSW native revelled in this year's competition, his first as CEO.
"I think it's pretty exciting for our studs to be back and have that social interaction as well as showing some fantastic cattle," Mr Wright said.
"Better yet, the show is coming off the back of some recent fantastic sale results for several studs, particularly in northern NSW, so it is good to be out and celebrating the breed."
This year's Ekka also came after the Angus Society had conducted several workshops across the state with producers aimed at helping boost the breed even further.
"It was just so great to meet some producers who couldn't be more buoyant about where the breed is heading," Mr Wright said.
"We have breeders right across Queensland, Australia and even New Zealand as well, and the overwhelming feeling from across the board is that there hasn't been a better time to be involved with Angus cattle."
Mr Wright said he believed innovation was the key to the breed continuing to thrive in the sunshine state.
"Some of the developments we are seeing in genetics are very exciting," he said.
"We are starting to see Angus cattle move into areas that have not traditionally been seen as Angus areas, which is due in large part to some of the innovative people we have involved in the breed at the moment.
"It is really exciting to see and I think it will be really interesting to see where the breed can go in Queensland over the next few years."
