It wasn't just the battle of the young beef paraders at the Royal Queensland Show over the weekend as the next generation of dairy paraders stepped up to the challenge on Sunday afternoon.
Held at the Stockman's Rest, young dairy enthusiasts gathered for both the 2022 Royal National Agricultural Association of Queensland Young Paraders competition and the Queensland Ag Shows Dairy Young Paraders competition.
Zoe O'Neill, originally of Kenilworth, took out both titles.
Representing the Darling Downs sub-chamber and her local RASQ Toowoomba show, Ms O'Neill said it was "bloody awesome" to receive the Queensland Ag Shows Dairy Young Paraders win.
"Last year I just didn't get to make the show, so it's great to finally make it here and win like I have today," she said.
At just 20-years of age, Ms O'Neill said she was not from a dairy industry background.
"I did not grow up with dairy cattle," she said.
"I grew up on the Sunshine Coast and I went to a school that had a dairy cattle show team.
"That was when I was 12 and I started showing cattle with the school.
"By the time I was 15 I was showing privately with some of the guys that are local to our area and from there I just expanded."
With a strong passion for the industry, Ms O'Neill said she planned to further her knowledge once completing her current apprenticeship.
"I have done multiple certificates with agriculture, dairy cattle and particular traineeships," she said.
"I have recently left the industry to do my heavy diesel mechanic apprenticeship, but I will go back once I'm finished."
Ms O'Neill will go on to represent the state at the national finals of the Agricultural Shows Australia Young Judges and Paraders competition to be held in Tasmania in 2023.
Terese Daley of the North Queensland sub-chamber took out the reserve title. Ms Daley entered through her local Malanda show.
Sharnaye Wintzloff of the Near North Coast sub-chamber received an honourable mention.
Over-judge Tim Beattie of Nobby View Jersey Stud, Glamorgan Vale said all three young women were to be commended on their efforts, but had a clear winner in mind.
"My champion was a clear leader," he said.
"No matter which animal she had, she just paraded really well.
"She lined the feet up and always kept eye contact with me."
Mr Beattie said both Ms Daley and Ms Wintzloff had bright futures ahead of them in the industry.
"The reserve and honourable mention place getters, they both didn't keep quite as good eye contact as the first place, but the reserve place just concentrated on lining the feet up a little bit better every time I stood them up.
"The young woman in third also has a really bright future in the years to come."
Ms O'Neill also claimed the 2022 RNA Champion Parader of Show title and the Dairy Youth Achievement Award.
Charlie Blackmore of Burpengary took out the Reserve Champion Parader of Show title.
Judge Julia Paulger of Adadale Jerseys and Holsteins said the young paraders did a tremendous job.
"The top couple of leaders here today have a very close placing and it was those very minor final touches in the line up that just got this young lady at the top of the line today," she said.
"It was just that great composure, the attention to detail in the line up, overall understanding and eye to detail when parading around the ring.
"She always kept an eye on me as the judge and always ensured her heifer was under control.
"I take nothing away from the young gentleman in second, he did a tremendous job."
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
