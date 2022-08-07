Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ekka 2022: Results from the dairy young paraders competitions

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated August 7 2022 - 12:44pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe O'Neill took out both the 2022 Royal National Agricultural Association of Queensland Champion Parader of Show and the Queensland Ag Shows Dairy Young Parader titles. Picture: Zoe Thomas.

It wasn't just the battle of the young beef paraders at the Royal Queensland Show over the weekend as the next generation of dairy paraders stepped up to the challenge on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.