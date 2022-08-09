Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Proven high yielding Darling Downs grain and cotton growing country

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated August 9 2022 - 6:04am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RAY WHITE RURAL: Carawatha is being sold through an expression of interest process, closing on September 12.

SANDY and Lucy Raff's Darling Downs property Carawatha offers 713 hectares (1761 acres) of proven high yielding grain and cotton growing country.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.