SANDY and Lucy Raff's Darling Downs property Carawatha offers 713 hectares (1761 acres) of proven high yielding grain and cotton growing country.
Located at Norwin, about 60km west of Toowoomba, 48km south east of Dalby and about 15km east of Cecil Plains, the property is described as being all good quality level treeless plain country.
There are deep black self mulching clay soils as well as softer soils.
All of Carawatha, except for the 10ha around the building and a grass strip along Olsen Road, is cultivated.
The property is being presented in a fallow state with a full profile of moisture. There is some long fallow sorghum and barley country.
There are two stock and domestic bores. One is 67m deep and supplies the garden and spray fill area, where there is a 22,500 litre poly tank. The second 50m deep bore supplies the house, garden and sheds.
Improvements include a four bedroom home set on concrete piers and steel beams. The home also has an attached double garage. There is also a four bedroom worker's residence, also with an attached double garage.
Other improvements include three machinery sheds, spray facilities, and two silo complexes.
Carawatha is being sold by an expression of interest process through Ray White Rural, closing on September 12.
Contact Matt Cleary, 0428 987 340, Ray White Rural.
