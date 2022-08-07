Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Ekka 2022: faces from around the Speckle Park ring | Photos

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
August 7 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE was plenty of action around the Speckle Park ring at this year's Royal Queensland Show.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.