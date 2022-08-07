THERE was plenty of action around the Speckle Park ring at this year's Royal Queensland Show.
Exhibitors from across the state and the country flocked to the Brisbane Showgrounds for the first Ekka since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Speckle Park breed was among the highlight's of Thursday's action at the Ekka as 61 exhibits went before the watchful eye of competition overjudge Chris Knox, Coonabarabran, NSW.
A large crowd of interested onlookers gathered for the morning's judging, with some coming from as far away as NSW and across Queensland.
In the end, the competition's top honours were shared between southern Queensland studs Corndale Speckle Park Stud, Warwick, and SND Signature Renegade, exhibited by SND Signature Speckle Park, Pittsworth, took out the grand champion female and bull broad ribbons respectively.
Cheers rang out across the ring when both of the popular breeders were announced as winners.
