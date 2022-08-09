Ray White Rural 2022 awards

THE Ray White Rural and Livestock network celebrated in fine style at the Gold Coast on Monday night, recognising the achievements of the organisation's top offices and individuals.
The coveted Top Selling Salesperson (Settled Commission) award went to Stewart Murphy, Ray White Emms Mooney based on the NSW Central Tablelands. Mr Murphy was also ranked as the top NSW/ACT Salesperson (settled commission). He was followed by Sam D'Arcy, Emms Mooney and Ray White Rural Canberra Yass's George Southwell.
The Ray White Emms Mooney office also took out both the Top Rural Office and Top Livestock Office awards for settled commission and were recognised as the top NSW/ACT Office based on settled commission. Ray White Rural Queensland came in second followed by Ray White Rural Parkes Forbes Condobolin West Wyalong. Ray White Rural Casino Kyogle was recognised as the runner up.
After another impressive year, Bruce Douglas, Ray White Rural Queensland was named as the Top Principal for settled commission and number one Queensland Principal (settled commission), followed by Richard Brosnan, Ray White Rural Rockhampton and Ray White Rural Agnes Water principal Damien Gommersall respectively.
Owners of Ray White Rural Gracemere, Gary and Netty Wendt, received the prestigious Outstanding Contribution award for their commitment to their own success and the success of the overall network.
Liam Kirkwood, young gun principal of Ray White Rural Geaney Kirkwood took out the Charlie Maher award for his work in the livestock industry.
Ray White Emms Mooney was again in the spotlight, taking out the Top Auction Office award while George Southwell of Ray White Rural Canberra Yass was named as the Top Auction Agent.
The Clients' Choice (individuals) awards were given to Stuart Wilson, Ray White Rural Rochester, Suzey Whitby, Atherton, Geoff Trost, Crows Nest, Caley Mok, Emms Mooney and Jade Gibson, Dorrigo.
Ray White Rural Agnes Water, Atherton, Esk Toogoolawah, Oakey and Tamborine Mountain were all awarded as Clients' Choice (office).
Ray White Rural Tumbarumba and Ray White Rural Esk Toogoolawah were both awarded the Community Contribution Award for 2021-22, while Rural Esk Toogoolawah was also awarded the International Community Contribution Award.
In the property management space, Laurel Johnston, Ray White Rural Dayboro Eumundi, Natalie Bower of Rural Armidale Guyra and Dorrigo Bellingen's Sarah Beaumont were all named as Property Managers of the Year.
April Radnedge, Ray White Rural Charleville, Carissa Harris of Rural Dayboro Eumundi and Tyler Berkley, Inverell, were awarded the Sales Assistant of the Year award.
Brianna Wade, Ray White Rural Esk Toogoolawah, Carly Sawyer, Armidale Guyra and Rural Biloela's Wanda Robertson were named as the Administrators of the Year.
- Queensland Country Life's Mark Phelps was there on the night.
