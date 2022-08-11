Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Ekka 2022: Midge and Reg Thompson win John Sullivan Memorial Trophy at Ekka 2022

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
August 11 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Midge Thompson accepts the John Sullivan Memorial Trophy. Picture: Lucy Kinbacher

SOME sage advice from the late John Sullivan helped shape the direction of Kingaroy producers Midge and Reg Thompson's cattle operation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.