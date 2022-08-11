SOME sage advice from the late John Sullivan helped shape the direction of Kingaroy producers Midge and Reg Thompson's cattle operation.
Now, the duo have added a second John Sullivan Memorial Trophy to their collection after claiming the champion pen of six carcases.
Advertisement
The victory was coupled with a broad ribbon for the champion pen of six pasture-fed steers, a combination of results Midge Thompson said was difficult to do.
"We can all get a good animal and get a good carcase, which don't get me wrong is great, but to win those pen classes is the difficult one," Mr Thompson said.
"There's a lot involved from getting their weight right, their fats right and their teeth right, so it is really pleasing to get the win."
Read Also:
Mr Thompson said his association with the late Mr Sullivan made the victories all the sweeter.
"I've always had a passion with that class because I knew the late John Sullivan prior to going into the competition and he was a great person," he said.
"He always encouraged me to enter and since then we've been long supporters."
Mr Thompson said the late Mr Sullivan was among many mentors who helped shape his career and drive him to help spearhead Aussie Land and Livestock at Kingaroy.
"As well as John Sullivan, Terry Nolan was also a great mentor of mine," he said.
"I worked under Terry Nolan at Wide Bay for quite a few years and there really isn't anyone in the industry better to learn off than Terry.
"It's been great to catch up with Terry here at the Ekka and really it is just so good to be back after the past couple of years."
"I've been really lucky to have some really great people show me the way and a win like this is something Reg and I will truly celebrate."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.