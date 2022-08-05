Queensland Country Life
Ekka 2022: Carbrook's Ross family claims top Square Meaters honour | Photos

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated August 5 2022 - 7:36am, first published 7:30am
DESPITE being one of the smallest breeds in stature to enter the cattle ring at this year's Royal Queensland Show, the Square Meaters stood tall as Eric and Marlene Ross took out the grand champion female broad ribbon.

