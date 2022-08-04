THERE was plenty of action around the first stud cattle breed to be judged at this year's Royal Queensland Show.
The Angus breed was given the honour of kicking off Thursday's action at the Ekka as 45 exhibits went before the watchful eye of competition overjudge Ted Laurie, Knowla Livestock, Moppy, NSW.
Advertisement
A large crowd of interested onlookers gathered for the morning's judging, with some coming from as far away as NSW and Far North Queensland.
Read Also:
In the end, the competition's top honours were shared between NSW and Queensland after Diamond Angus, Cowra, NSW, and K5X Angus, Allora, took out the grand champion female and bull broad ribbons respectively.
Cheers rang out across the ring when both of the popular breeders were announced as winners.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.