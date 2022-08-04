Angus was the opening breed in the judging ring at the first Royal Queensland Show since 2019 and it produced results to savour for exhibitors.
NSW-based exhibitor Christie Lee Fuller, Cowra, secured the first broad ribbon of the stud beef judging by taking out the grand champion cow or heifer with Diamond Sleepless in Seattle, which was given the top honour by judge Ted Laurie, Knowla Livestock, Moppy, NSW, after being named the junior champion heifer.
Shortly after, Allora-based exhibitors Stephen Hayward and Kelly Smith tasted victory after their bull, Irelands Ramco R9 was judged the grand champion bull after taking out the senior champion bull ribbon.
In all, Mr Laurie had the tough task of picking the winners from a total of 45 exhibits entered in this year's show.
No. of exhibits: 45
Judge: Ted Laurie, Knowla Livestock, Moppy, NSW.
Junior champion bull: K5DX Rice R165, exhibited by Stephen Hayward and Kelly Smith, K5X Angus, Allora.
Reserve junior champion bull: Ruby Ridge Stocky, exhibited by Ruby Ridge Angus, Kingaroy.
Senior champion bull: Irelands Ramco R9, exhibited by Stephen Hayward and Kelly Smith, K5X Angus, Allora.
Reserve senior champion bull: K5X Ranger R20, exhibited by Stephen Hayward and Kelly Smith, K5X Angus, Allora.
Grand champion bull: Irelands Ramco R9, exhibited by Stephen Hayward and Kelly Smith, K5X Angus, Allora.
Junior champion female: Diamond Sleepless in Seattle, exhibited by Diamond Angus, Cowra.
Reserve junior champion female: K5X Design S7, exhibited by Stephen Hayward and Kelly Smith, K5X Angus, Allora.
Senior champion female: Diamond Ms Quick Thrill, exhibited by Christie Lee Fuller.
Reserve senior champion female: Myanga Betty Q170, exhibited by KI and MJ Frost, Cowra.
Grand champion female: Diamond Sleepless in Seattle, exhibited by Diamond Angus, Cowra.
Pair of bulls: K5X.
Breeder's group: Diamon Angus.
Progeny stakes group: Glenrae Pastoral Co.
