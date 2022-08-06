The high calibre of young paraders at this year's Ekka competition has been praised by industry leaders, with the competition closing the stud beef section section of the Ekka.
Junior parading competitions for both QCAS and the Royal National Agricultural Association of Queensland were held in the Ekka main arena on Saturday.
Charlotte Cooper representing the West Moreton Sub Chamber was announced the 2022 Queensland Ag Shows Stud Beef Young Judge, with Hayden Hanson representing the Burnett Sub-Chamber receiving Runner Up.
Charolette said she was "absolutely stunned" when judge Martin Rowlands of Hamlet Downs, Barcalidne, shook her hand to congratulate her on her win.
At 17-years-old, she said it's been a goal of hers to win the prestigious title at the Ekka.
"It's been my main goal to achieved this award down here at Ekka," Ms Cooper told the Queensland Country Life.
"It's everyone's dream to compete at the Ekka and it is absolutely amazing to be out here."
Based at Willowbank, Ms Cooper grew up around cattle and started handling them when she around eight years old,
She led a Simmental 11-month-old heifer for the competition.
Judge Martin Rowlands said he was pleased with the handlers in the QCAS competition.
He noted the advancement in the young paraders handler skills.
"As we start to advance, particularly towards the end of the year, you see the adjustment in these kids by the end of the year, and that's really fantastic to see," Mr Rowlands said.
"What's really good to see is that we have such a great rank and apparatus coming through and making judges decision extremely hard as as we start to get to the pointy end of the stick.
Mr Martin said the QCAS class was extremely difficult to judge, coming down to the final pair of paraders, Hayden and Charolette.
"What split the champion and runner-up was the softness on the leads, and their ability to place the animal in view of the judge.
"When we're looking in a normal class of cattle, not young paraders class, we're wanting to have a good view of cattle every place we can.
"Unfortunately (Hayden) who came in as runner-up didn't quite place his heifer in a position, where I had clear view of, whereas the other girl that did place as our champion, she always had her animal in a position that then I could see it."
Toogoolawah young parader Olivia Delaforce excelled in the RNA young paraders competition, taking home the prestigious overall champion parader title.
At 19-years-old, Ms Delaforce said she has been exhibiting cattle since she was five.
She said it's been goal of hers to win the award.
"I've seen my brother come through and I just think that's really important to me," Ms Delaforce said.
"I like to show everyone in the crowd the skills that I've learned on how to lead cattle."
Ms Delaforce works for Ellendale Simmentals in Brisbane.
"I've been working for them for a few years and they've given me a lot of opportunities to do these competitions," she said.
"I'm really excited about it and I do all the local shows, but I just like to come on the big stage and have a go as well.
"I've had a couple wins here and there, but this was the first Ekka that I've won, so I'm really happy with it."
Paraders 13 years of age and under first place went to Jackson Emery of Inverell, second to Macey Iseppi, Thornton, and Remi Barron of Kingaroy.
Paraders 14 and 15 years first place went to Drew Weller, Toowoomba, second to Will Starr, Armidale, with third going to Jessica Cooper of Ipswich.
In the paraders 16 to 17 years of age class, first place ribbon was awarded to Lachlan Litfin, Thornton, second to Chloe Scanton of Proston, and third to Cooper Mollenhagen of Langley.
Paraders 18 to 24 years of age first place was awarded to Olivia Delaforce of Mount Beppo, second place to Brooke Parlane, Pine Mountain, and third presented to Tabitha Silcock of Mutdapilly.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
