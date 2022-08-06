Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ekka 2022: Charolais and Simmental dominate Royal Queensland Show interbreed results

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
Updated August 6 2022 - 3:55am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Waldron and Kim Groner embrace after winning the interbreed female competition. Pictures: Lucy Kinbacher

Not many eight year olds can add a Royal Queensland Show interbreed ribbon to their trophy cabinet, but it was just one of a number of firsts in the stud cattle ring on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Kinbacher

Lucy Kinbacher

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.