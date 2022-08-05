Current and former Queensland Country Life Showgirl entrants stepped out for an evening of glitz and glamour to celebrate 40 strong years of the agricultural showgirl tradition.
Hosted at The View hotel in Brisbane, guests mingled over tasty appetizers before enjoying a formal sit down dinner on August 5.
The 11 state finalists also participated in question and answer session with the audience.
The 2022 Queensland Country Life Showgirl will be officially announced tomorrow afternoon on August 6.
Check out some of the familiar faces from the evening.
Pictures: Zoe Thomas.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
