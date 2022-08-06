Plant displays bursting with a gamut of colours returned to the Brisbane Showgrounds on Friday for the Royal Queensland Show horticultural display competition.
The competition provides associations, clubs and groups from Queensland and across Australia with the opportunity to benchmark their horticultural arrangements against their peers.
The first prize for flower and garden display was awarded to Northern Districts Horticultural Society.
Orchid Societies of Southeast Queensland took home second prize for flower and garden display, as well as the Mabel Burnett Award for Most Effective Display and the Colin Campbell Memorial Trophy for Most Educational Display.
Floral Art Society of Queensland won third prize for flower and garden display.
NDHS president Noel Prior, Brisbane, said it was a tremendous feeling to be back exhibiting at the Ekka.
"This was planned for last year, which didn't happen, and we used the same plan again this year. We're very fortunate that our members support us with plants and help with all the floral art designs, so we work well as a team," Mr Prior said.
Judge John Daly said the Northern Districts assembled a clean, well-presented and healthy exhibition.
Mr Daly said this year's awards were about resilience through adversity and bringing the community spirit back.
"It's commendable that through COVID and all kinds of weather, these groups are here displaying their passion and their collective plant knowledge," Mr Daly said.
Competitors were judged on overall impression - scope, imagination, impact and originality; plant material or plant related product - quality, association and relevance, and colour scheme; execution - appropriateness of props, workmanship and pots hidden; and best use of space.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
