Droughtmaster Society turns 60: Photos from the 2022 conference dinner

By Ben Harden and Shan Goodwin
Updated August 5 2022 - 11:32am, first published 11:00am
AROUND a hundred beef producers turned out to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Droughtmaster stud breeders' society at a gala dinner in Brisbane on Friday night.

