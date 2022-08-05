MICK and Sandy O'Sullivan's outstanding black cattle dominated the Limousin ring at this year's Ekka.
Heading the line-up was O'Sullivans Radium, which was named the grand champion Limousin bull ahead of the junior champion O'Sullivans Special K.
Radium, by Summit Masterplan, entered the ring weighing 944kg with a 1.11kg daily gain and a 142 square centimetre eye muscle area.
Special K, the winner of the 16-18 month class, weighed 758kg with a daily gain of 1.38kg and a 141sq cm EMI.
O'Sullivans Pearl was named the grand champion female.
Junior champion female was MCL Miss Magnolia, also a black, shown by Bede and Kate McAlpin, Toogoolawah.
The 47 head Limousins in this year's competition were judged by Matt Welsh, Carrabah, Taroom.
