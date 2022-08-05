IT was a clean sweep for Kingaroy Stud Trinity Vale as it secured the grand champion female, bull and supreme exhibit in the Fleckvieh ring at this year's Ekka.
Trevor Andersen and Barb Evans took out all three broad ribbons from the 19 exhibits under the watchful eye of judge James Pisaturo, Dingo.
However, it was the grand champion female, Trinity Vale Queen of Hearts AU4196 that was given the nod as the supreme exhibit thanks in large part to the fact she produced the grand champion bull and had another calf at foot.
Mr Pisaturo said the 32-month-old daughter of LRX HP Rocket and out of Trinity Vale Mia Jaxon was a fantastic female
"She is a bit of moderate, early-doing type of cow but she is very hard to fault," Mr Pisaturo said.
"I think she is very structurally sound, has a beautiful udder on her, there is plenty of weight and carcase on her.
"You can also just see what she is doing with her progeny with the bull calf she has at foot and that is why I just couldn't go past her."
Further proof of Queen of Hearts' quality was evident in the grand champion bull, Trinity Vale Radar Love AU4202, which was her 20-month-old son that was sired by FGAF Guerrero.
The champion bull was the heaviest in this year's competition, weighing 798 kilograms, had a P8 fat of nine millimetres and a rib fat of seven millimetres as well as an eye muscle area of 128 squared centimetres.
"I went with the older bull because I loved the red meat, the capacity and the yield he had to offer," Mr Pisaturo said.
"He carries that fat cover right down over the carcase and there is a lot of efficient production there, which made him really difficult to go past.
"However, I would have liked to see him move around the ring a little bit better but that was taking nothing away from him."
Trinity Vale stud principal Trevor Andersen said the results were a testament to the grand champion's overall quality.
"She is just a fantastic cow, to have a calf a foot as well as the champion bull and be due to calf again in October is just terrific," Mr Andersen said.
"At Beef Australia last year, both of them were awarded grand champion Fleckvieh and from there they were entered in the Champion of the World competition, at which we won Asia-Africa champion.
"All of them have been shown at local shows, achieving a lot of success, but they only got three shows in, so we were hopeful they'd go well here, but you just never know.
"However she did win supreme at the interbreed at the Murgon show, which we thought would hold her in good stead."
No. of exhibits: 19
Judge: James Pisaturo, Dingo.
Supreme exhibit: Trinity Vale Queen of Hearts AU4196, exhibited by Trinity Vale, Kingaroy.
Junior champion bull: N/A
Reserve junior champion bull: N/A
Senior champion bull: N/A
Reserve senior champion bull: N/A
Grand champion bull: Trinity Vale Radar Love AU4202 exhibited by Trinity Vale, Kingaroy.
Junior champion female: N/A
Reserve junior champion female: N/A
Senior champion female: N/A
Reserve senior champion female: N/A
Grand champion female: Trinity Vale Queen of Hearts AU4196, exhibited by Trinity Vale, Kingaroy.
Pair of bulls: N/A
Breeder's group: N/A
Progeny stakes group: N/A
