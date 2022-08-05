Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ekka 2022: Vix Stock Breeding claims grand champion bull and female

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated August 5 2022 - 6:06am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grand champion bull Vix R2D2 with Andrew Meara, Elders Studstock, Bev Riley, Yelir Devon, Headington Hill and Nigel Wieck. Picture: Zoe Thomas.

It was the battle of the British breeds in the Royal Brisbane Show cattle rings today with New South Wales claiming the stake in the Devon competition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.