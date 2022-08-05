A two-year-old bull bred from a dam gifted to eight-year-old Darcy Skillington was named the 2022 grand champion bull in the Charolais ring on Friday morning.
Cassaglen Raptor, shown by Kelly and Stephen Skillington of Dalveen, received the tricolour ribbon and the Trevor Cottee Memorial trophy minutes after being named the grand champion senior bull.
It was the first time the Skillingtons had shown at the Royal Queensland Show with their own cattle rather than helping other breeders and was one of three ribbons for them, taking the junior champion and reserve junior champion heifer awards with Cassaglen Snowflake and Cassaglen Upper Class.
Raptor's dam had been gifted to Darcy by Ben and Amanda Adams of Dangarfield Santas at Taroom, and he was sired by Palgrove Landmark.
Earlier in the year Raptor took out third place in the people's choice section of the Sire Shootout.
It was one of the many good news stories from the 49 Charolais entries showing at the Royal Queensland Show.
Moongool Fanmail 10, shown by Keddstock Pty Ltd of Yuleba, received the judge's nod for grand champion Charolais cow.
It was the second time she'd been shown and her second grand championship.
The first time she was shown she was a calf at foot in 2019 at Sydney Royal and she won the Hordern Trophy with her dam, Moongool Fanmail 8.
"I thought she'd be very competitive," principal Ivan Price said.
"The cow line's been very successful over the years, a good solid unit, just very functional, a beautiful soft cow with an udder and still retaining a fair bit of femininity.
"Those type of females will always be hard to beat in the show ring."
CR Knox and HD Alexander, Rocky Glen, NSW collected junior champion bull ribbon with DSK Real Big Deal, and the reserve senior champion cow prize with DSK Kind Estelle.
They also won the Progeny Stakes Group with offspring of ANC Kind.
Results
Breed: Charolais
Judge: David Smith
No. of exhibits: 49
Junior champion bull: DSK Real Big Deal, CR Knox and HD Alexander
Reserve junior champion bull: Milford Platinum, Milford Charolais
Junior champion female: Cassaglen Snowflake, Kelly and Stephen Skillington
Reserve junior champion female: Cassaglen Upper Class, K and S Skillington
Senior champion bull: Cassaglen Raptor, K and S Skillington
Reserve senior champion bull: Moongool Redouble, Keddstock Pty Ltd
Senior champion female: Moongool Fanmail, Keddstock Pty Ltd
Reserve senior champion female: DSK Kind Estelle, CR Knox and HD Alexander
Grand champion bull: Cassaglen Raptor
Grand champion female: Moongool Fanmail
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
