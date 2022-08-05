Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ekka 2022: Ribbons spread around Charolais breeders

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated August 5 2022 - 6:02am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Skillington family with grand champion Charolais bull Cassaglen Raptor, Archie Wilson, grandson of Trevor Cottee, Elders representative Blake Munro, and judge David Smith. Pictures: Sally Gall

A two-year-old bull bred from a dam gifted to eight-year-old Darcy Skillington was named the 2022 grand champion bull in the Charolais ring on Friday morning.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.