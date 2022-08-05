ALLORA stud K5X Angus has continued its winning form at this year's Royal Queensland Show by taking out the grand champion bull in the Red Angus ring.
K5X Stockman S119 was given the nod by competition judge David Bolton, Congpuna, Victoria, who had 18 exhibits to oversee, after taking out the junior champion bull broad ribbon.
The 11-month-old son of Goondoola Never Forget N18 and out of K5X Red Zara K37 weighed 586 kilograms, had a P8 fat of nine millimetres, a rib fat of eight millimetres and an eye muscle area of 95 squared centimetres.
"This bull's weight for age and the way he got around the ring was just fantastic, which is what helped him rise to the top," judge David Bolton said.
"Not taking anything away from the reserve junior champion bull because he shared a lot of similar qualities to the champion, but the champion was just that bit bigger, which helped him across the line."
Exhibitor Stephen Hayward said he was delighted to claim broad ribbons in both the Angus and Red Angus rings at this year's Ekka.
"I think he is a quick grower with a straight top and just a solid sort of a calf," he said.
"From here, we will get him ready for next year's Sydney Royal before our bull sale next year.
"There were a lot of similar qualities between him and the bull that won in the Angus ring for us yesterday and consistency is something we are really striving for.
"It's really pleasing to get some good results at the Ekka, especially after we missed the past couple."
Fellow Darling Downs exhibitor Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi tasted success during Friday's in the form of grand champion female with GK Red 624 Ruba Q5.
The 33-month-old with a calf at foot took out the senior champion ribbon and edged out the junior champion female Rosemullion Red Sapphire, exhibited by Heather Davies, Goomburra for the grand champion honour.
"She's a daughter of the Gk Red Ruba cow that won the Urquhart at the Sydney Royal in 2017 and she is one of the last natural calves from her that I've got," exhibitor Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi said.
"Due to COVID, she hasn't really been anywhere so we put her through a few country shows to give her a bit of a run up.
"It's always nice to pick up a red, white and blue ribbon at the Ekka, especially after waiting so long since the last one.
"This year alone we have had water lying across the place seven or eight times, so it has been really wet.
"It has made it pretty challenging, but we were able to overcome all that and so we're really pleased with this result."
No. of exhibits: 18
Judge: David Bolton, Congpuna, Victoria.
Junior champion bull: K5X Stockman S119, exhibited by K5X Angus, Allora.
Reserve junior champion bull: Pine Villa Silvester JJHS85,
Senior champion bull: N/A
Reserve senior champion bull: N/A
Grand champion bull: K5X Stockman S119, exhibited by K5X Angus, Allora.
Junior champion female: Rosemullion Red Sapphire, exhibited by Heather Davies.
Reserve junior champion female: Rosemullion Red Sovereign Trix, exhibited by Heather Davies.
Senior champion female: GK Red 624 Ruba Q5, exhibited by Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi, Dalby.
Reserve senior champion female: N/A.
Grand champion female: GK Red 624 Ruba Q5, exhibited by Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi, Dalby.
Pair of bulls: Graham and Sandra Jordan.
Breeder's group: Graham and Sandra Jordan.
Progeny stakes group: Graham and Sandra Jordan.
