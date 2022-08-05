Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ekka 2022: K5X Angus and Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi claim grand champion ribbons in Red Angus ring

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated August 5 2022 - 2:36am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ALLORA stud K5X Angus has continued its winning form at this year's Royal Queensland Show by taking out the grand champion bull in the Red Angus ring.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.