Ekka 2022: Ratbag scores big at Simmental's 50th year celebrations

By Mark Phelps
Updated August 4 2022 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
Grand champion Simmental bull with Bandeeka Ratbag with judge Martin Lill, Andrew Maera, Elders, exhibitors Martin Rowlands and Stephen Lean and sponsor Bec Skeen, Meldon Park Simmentals, Cecil Plains.

IMPRESSIVE homozygous polled bull Bandeeka Ratbag has been named the grand champion Simmental bull of the Ekka.

