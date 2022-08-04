IMPRESSIVE homozygous polled bull Bandeeka Ratbag has been named the grand champion Simmental bull of the Ekka.
Exhibited by Martin Rowling and Stephen Lean from KBV SImmental Stud, Djuan, Ratbag caught the attention of judge Martin Lill from Coonabarabran, NSW, with his length, depth and overall structure.
Ratbag, the 22-24 month old class winner, entered the ring at 976kg with a 1.34kg daily gain, 11mm and 8mm fat measurements, and a 42 square centimetre eye muscle area.
It's Ratbag's second big win on only his second outing. He was named the supreme Simmental exhibit of the Royal Toowoomba Show.
Celebrating its 50th year in Australia and the feature breed of this year's Royal Queensland Show, Simmentals provided plenty of diversity in the 75 head showing.
Grand champion female was the black Elite Sheila, exhibited by Elite Cattle Company, Meandarra.
Sheila had a very well grown calf at foot, adding to the appeal of the very well framed 32 month old cow.
