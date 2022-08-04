The Charbray breed was represented by two bulls during its Royal Queensland Show judging in Brisbane on Thursday.
Grand champion bull, Cordelia Petro, was the oldest bull on show at two years old and was a son of Wattlebray Navman out of Cordelia 4-H323.
Advertisement
The reserve, Greenfields Samson, was 17 months an a son of Wattlebray Marshall out of Greenfields 15-194.
Also read: Cadet hits the big time for Brahmans at Ekka
Judge: Ben Noller, Palgrove, Inverell, NSW.
No. of exhibits: 2
Champion bull: Cordelia Petro, exhibited by C and J Nobbs, Ninemile.
Reserve champion bull: Greenfields Samson, exhibited by Greenfields Charbray stud, Jambin.
Grand champion bull: Cordelia Petro, exhibited by C and J Nobbs, Ninemile.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.