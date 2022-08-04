Queensland Country Life
Home/News

EKKA 2022: Ribbleton and Yarrawonga studs claim champion titles in Santa Gertrudis competition

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated August 4 2022 - 7:05am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grand champion Santa Gertrudis bull, Ribbleton Steve, (P), exhibited and led by Gus Hutchinson, Ribbleton, with Blake Manro, Elders Studstock, Toowoomba, judge Ben Noller, Palgrove, Phoebee Ferguson, Nobby, presenting the Glenn Oaks Trophy, on behalf Scott and Wendy Ferguson, and Niel Watson, Watasanta Santa Gertrudis, Tamworth, NSW. Picture: Ben Harden

Australia's top Santa Gertrudis breeders turned out in force at the Ekka on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.