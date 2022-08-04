Australia's top Santa Gertrudis breeders turned out in force at the Ekka on Thursday.
With 83 exhibits, they were the largest breed on the grounds, which Santa Gertrudis association general manager Chris Todd described as a great showcase of what the breed was about.
The large pool of entries were judged by Australia's largest registered Charolais breeder Ben Noller of Palgrove, Inverell, NSW.
Judge: Ben Noller, Palgrove, Inverell, NSW
No. of exhibits: 83 head
Calf champion male: Welbatch Xander (P), exhibited by Welbatch Pastoral
Reserve calf champion male: Welbatch X Ray (P), exhibited by Welbatch Pastoral
Calf champion female: Welbatch Xtra-Sweet (P), exhibited by Welbatch Pastoral
Reserve calf champion female: Rose Oak Twinkle (P), exhibited by Luke and Tanya Hoare Rose Oak Kandy
Junior champion bull: Yarrawonga Laredo S28 (IVF) (P), exhibited by Bassingthwaighte and Co.
Reserve junior champion bull: Yarrawonga Lexus S100 (IVF) (P), exhibited by Bassingthwaighte and Co.
Junior champion female: Yarrawonga Lalique S463 (P), exhibited by Bassingthwaighte and Co.
Reserve junior champion female: Valleyview Scarlet, exhibited by Valleyview Santa Gertrudis stud.
Senior champion bull: Ribbleton Steve (P), exhibited by Gus Hutchinson, Ribbleton.
Reserve senior champion bull: Moongana Phoenix 3642 (AI) (P), exhibited by Cyril and Denise Gauld.
Senior champion female: Yarrawonga Kandy R499 (P), exhibited by Bassingthwaighte and Co.
Reserve senior champion female: Talgai Queenie (P), exhibited by Max and Roz Baldwin, Talgai Santas.
Grand champion bull: Ribbleton Steve (P), exhibited by Gus Hutchinson, Ribbleton.
Grand champion female: Yarrawonga Kandy R499 (P), exhibited by Bassingthwaighte and Co.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
