Australia's top Brangus breeders turned out in force at the Royal Queensland Show on Thursday, with a red Brangus taking the glory in the bulls.
Redline Sargent Cortez, exhibited by Redline Cattle Company, won grand champion bull, while Kraken Miss Bubba 541P, exhibited by Kraken Brangus, won grand champion female.
The pool of 33 entries was judged by James Pisaturo of Veejay Downs Charolais stud, Inga Downs, Dingo.
Breed: Brangus
Judge: James Pisaturo
No. of exhibits: 33
Junior champion bull: Dynamite Simba S13, exhibited by Lucy Roche
Reserve junior champion bull: Duarran Ramiro BB, exhibited by Galloway Cattle Co
Junior champion female: Bullakeana Vo Vo, exhibited by Isabella Hanson
Reserve junior champion female: Kraken Beth 710S, exhibited by Kraken Brangus
Senior champion bull: Redline Sargent Cortez, exhibited by Redline Cattle Company
Reserve senior champion bull: Duarran Rocky BB, exhibited by Galloway Cattle Co
Senior champion female: Kraken Miss Bubba 541P, exhibited by Kraken Brangus
Reserve senior champion female: Bullakeana Unaware, exhibited by Isabella Hanson
Grand champion bull: Redline Sargent Cortez, exhibited by Redline Cattle Company
Grand champion female: Kraken Miss Bubba 541P, exhibited by Kraken Brangus
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
