Despite having fewer exhibits than previous years, Droughtmaster breeders were happy to be back and celebrating their 60th year at the Ekka.
Bouldercombe based stud Glendlands Droughtmasters well and truly cleaned up across all classes, taking out Champion female and Champion bull, as well as a swag of other placings.
Advertisement
Grand champion female Glenlands D Bells 'N' Whistles was the standout entry of the competition, with judge Brett Kinnon saying the cow was " a perfect representation of the breed."
With more than half of the Droughtmaster entries scratching prior to competition, it was clear that fears around foot and mouth disease were having a huge effect on numbers at this years exhibition.
Results
Breed: Droughtmaster
Judge: Brett Kinnon
No. of exhibits: 36
Junior champion bull: Glenlands D Danger Zone, Glenlands Droughtmasters
Reserve junior champion bull: Glenlands J Duke, Glenlands Droughtmasters
Junior champion female: Glenlands Efiie, Glenlands Droughtmasters
Reserve junior champion female: Walm-ley Lucinda, D & S Walmsley
Senior champion bull: Glenlands J Dollar, Glenlands Droughtmasters
Reserve senior champion bull: Glenlands J Comrade, Glenlands Droughtmasters
Senior champion female: Glenlands D Bells 'N' Whistles, Glenlands Droughtmasters
Reserve senior champion female: CJB Becky, Cooper Bischoff
Grand champion bull: Glenlands J Dollar, Glenlands Droughtmasters
Grand champion female: Glenlands D Bells 'N' Whistles, Glenlands Droughtmasters
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.