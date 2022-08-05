City Meets Country celebrates the return of Ekka

THE always popular City Meets Country event at the Breakfast Creek Hotel proved the perfect way to celebrate the return of the Ekka.
Hosted by Bentleys and Ray White Rural, the well attended event was an opportunity for many to catch up for the first time since the Ekka was last held in 2019.
In addition to plenty of social lubrication, the upbeat crowd was served Nolan Meats' perfectly prepared rib fillet throughout the evening.
Stud cattle judging continues today at 9am on centre ring.
