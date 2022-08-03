Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Yugilabar delivers the superb taste of Ekka

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated August 3 2022 - 12:49am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TASTE OF EKKA: Brett and Lucy Ellem, Yugilbar Santa Gertrudis Stud, Baryulgil, NSW, with Regatta Hotel chef Lachlan Alexander and Mick Finucan from JBS Australia.

AFTER winning the "triple crown" in the feedlot section of the Ekka's Paddock to Palate competition, Yugilbar can now also rightly lay claim to having some of the nation's best tasting beef.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.