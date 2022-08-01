Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Kingaroy High School's Gorgie Plowman takes out Ekka school paraders competition | Photos

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated August 1 2022 - 10:15am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT may have taken more than 1000 days but the Royal Queensland Show's school paraders competition returned in style.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.