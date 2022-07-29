After more than 1070 days, the country and the city will reunite when the historic and beloved 143rd Royal Queensland Show (Ekka) returns next week and officially kicks off from August 6-14.
RNA chief executive Brendan Christou said the RNA was delighted to be bringing back this treasured Queensland institution and bringing together the country and the city in a celebration of agriculture.
"It's time for us all to come together again and enjoy the long-awaited return of the Ekka and its many traditional and unique show experiences and highlights.
"Ekka coming back is vitally important as it highlights the important message that the food we eat and the clothes we wear all come from farmers.
"Our rural competitors and exhibitors show incredible resilience each year through drought and floods, and we are delighted to highlight their achievements once again to the public."
The Ekka is Queensland's premier competition event, attracting on average more than 20,000 entries across 11,000 classes in 55 competitions.
Entrants to the stud beef competition will arrive at the showgrounds from this Saturday.
Other competition highlights include the horse competition which features the hugely popular Thoroughbred and Standardbred Day presented by Sirromet on Monday 8 August and Showjumping across multiple days, which is set to attract some of the nation's best horses and riders.
More than 1400 entries have been received for the Woodchop and Sawing competition which will see competitors go head-to-head to win a share of more than $100,000 in prize money and trophies.
The hunt is on to crown the champion of champion sheep in a new competition at this year's Ekka.
The new champion of champions class in stud sheep, will see sheep who won grand champion ram, grand champion ewe or champion breeders group at other agricultural shows across the state go head-to-head.
Champions from agricultural shows including Pittsworth, Toowoomba, Warwick, Inglewood, Clifton, Allora, and Mt Gravatt have been invited to compete in this special champion of champions competition supported by Dickson Ag.
RNA Councillor and Sheep Committee chair, Will Roberts said the new champion of champions competition class is the richest event of its kind in Australia, offering $3000 in prizemoney.
The popular school competition classes have exceeded 2019 entry numbers, attracting schools from Rochedale, Livingstone, Corinda, St George, Toowoomba, Townsville, and as far afield as Baradine in New South Wales.
Judging across the sheep and open and school competitions will be held from Thursday August 11 to Saturday August 13.
Close to 1300 beef cattle will enjoy being part of one of the nation's largest and most prestigious beef cattle events when the Ekka finally returns after a two-year absence.
Despite the forced break, this year's Royal Queensland Show (Ekka) presented by RACQ at the Brisbane Showgrounds from 6 to 14 August will host one of the largest representations of stud beef cattle breeds in Australia.
RNA councillor and Beef Committee chair, Gary Noller said the feature breed for 2022 is Simmental.
Mr Noller paid tribute to the exhibitors for their support of the competition considering the challenges this year's floods had on the industry.
"We had some long-term exhibitors who were unable to enter due to the widespread impacts the February floods and subsequent severe wet weather events caused our sector," Mr Noller said.
"Producers sell their stud cattle more easily because of their exposure at the Royal Queensland Show."
Other beef cattle competition highlights include the hugely popular led steer competition and its Nutrien school judging, paraders and herdsperson competition which is one of the largest competitions of its kind in Australia.
"With close to 550 entries, the led steer competition showcases the next generation of cattle exhibitors and demonstrates to judges that the nation's cattle industry is in safe hands," Mr Noller said.
Close to 100 dairy cattle entries will take residence in an exciting new home in the Norco Shed, with all judging taking place at the nearby Stockman's Rest from Sunday August 7 to Tuesday August 9.
Top 10 competitions in 2022
