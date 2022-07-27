EARLY season sale results have given experts every indication that Queensland's studs could be in for another bumper year.
Already, prices have continued the upward trend seen during last year's selling season with several studs reporting new record top prices and averages.
Elder stud stock agent Andrew Meara, Toowoomba, said he expected the trend of last year's record-breaking year to continue.
"From what I've seen it has pretty much picked up right where it left off last year," Mr Meara said.
"Generally, the season has been pretty good right across the board, so there is no real reason why it shouldn't back off either.
"The sales we've seen in Queensland so far have been keeping with the trend of last year and we are often driven by the trends from NSW sales, which have been going really well so far as well."
Recent price fluctuations in the cattle markets of some selling centres has caused some concern that stud stock prices may follow.
However, Mr Meara said he felt the market hadn't shifted enough to cause stud stock prices to drop significantly.
"I think the market is still pretty strong at the moment," he said.
"Traditionally, the market does tend to become a bit softer over July and August, which may be what we are seeing at the moment.
"However, prices are still quite good right now and I personally don't think too much will change on that front."
Nutrien stud stock agent Dane Pearce, Rockhampton, echoed Mr Meara's sentiments, saying he expected the upward trend to continue across northern and Central Queensland.
"I think it could be just as strong, or even stronger, than last year's season," Mr Pearce said.
"Judging by what we've seen from the southern sales that have been held so far, it seems like the market for stud stock is just as strong as last year."
Mr Pearce said he also expected the demand for heifer bulls to continue from near-record highs last year.
"A lot of people haven't quite finished rebuilding their herds after the drought, so I think there will be plenty of people still in the market for heifer bulls," he said.
"There's still people looking to join heifers, so sire selection is going to play a big part in this year's selling season for sure."
As producers gear up for the bulk of the selling season, which traditionally runs across August, September and October, the trend of buyers using estimated breeding values also continues to trend upwards.
"I think more and more people are starting to use EBVs," Mr Pearce said.
"Traditionally, they have been used a bit more in the south and it has depended on the breed as to whether people have used them.
"However, I think there is a bit of a small shift towards more people using them and I think that is being driven by large corporate buyers."
