Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ekka's emergency FMD meeting: livestock events to go ahead

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
Updated July 26 2022 - 1:47am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grand champion bull GK Red Kulcha Shoc with exhibitor Gavin Iseppi, GK Livestock, Dalby, RNA chief executive Brendan Christou and Andrew Meara, Elders. Pictured in 2016.

Emergency meetings on foot and mouth disease held by Ekka organisers and government officials have found "no reason" why livestock events should not go ahead.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.