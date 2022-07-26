Queensland's young auctioneers state finalists celebrated their achievements in this year's competition at the cocktail dinner in Roma on Tuesday night.
The boys swapped their hats and boots for a suit and tie, happy to hit the beers after a big day out at the saleyards and enjoy a night with family, friends and colleagues at the Explorer's Inn.
Advertisement
Winner of last year's event, Corey Evans, joined 2022 winner Jake Robinson and runner-up Justin Rhode to sell a number of items in the charity auction, in which ALPA raised $18,755 for the Dolly's Dream foundation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.