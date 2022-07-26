JAKE Robinson and Justin Rohde have delivered Nutrien Ag Solutions with a quinella after being named the winner and runner up of the Queensland ALPA Young Auctioneers Competition.
The Dalby and Rockhampton-based auctioneers finished atop the state competition in Roma, in what was considered to be one of the closest competitions of all time.
A large cheer went around the Roma Saleyards when the 23-year-old Jake Robinson was announced as the winner, after being involved in the competition in the past four years.
Having been involved in the industry for the past five years, Mr Robinson credited his experiences selling at the weekly Dalby and Roma cattle sales with helping him to victory on Tuesday.
"I've been trying for about three or four years now, so I'm pretty stoked to get the win," Mr Robinson told the Queensland Country Life.
"To be honest, I don't get worried about too much so there wasn't a lot going through my head when the announcement was made.
"The way I look at it is, what will be will be, as long as you give your best that's all you can do."
A cattle producer in his spare time, Mr Robinson said the opportunities given to him by Nutrien helped him prepare for this year's competition.
"Working for Nurtien, you get a pretty fair go at everything in that we get to sell at a few stud sales, horse sales and of course your local market every week," he said.
"It's not the first time Nutrien have claimed the quinella, but we're really happy to have done it again, which is really pleasing."
Having been with Nutrien for the past three years, 22-year-old Justin Rohde echoed his colleague's sentiments, saying the experience of selling cattle every week in Rockhampton prepared him to take out the runner up trophy.
"I wasn't feeling too nervous and I think that has a lot to do with the opportunities to sell that Nutrien has given me over my career so far," Mr Rohde said.
"It was really good to be involved with such a really good group of auctioneers and once I sold my first steer and settled in I felt really good.
"For me, it sort felt like I was right at home and doing what we do best."
The duo will now go on to represent Queensland at the ALPA National YAC at next year's Sydney Royal Easter Show.
