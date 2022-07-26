Queensland Country Life
ALPA Qld Young Auctioneer Competition taken out by Nutrien Dalby and Rockhampton agents

Clare Adcock
Billy Jupp
By Clare Adcock, and Billy Jupp
Updated July 26 2022 - 5:34am, first published 5:00am
Nutrien Dalby's Jake Robinson and Nutrien Rockhampton's Justin Rohde were named the winner and runner up of this year's ALPA Queensland Young Auctioneer Competition. Picture: Clare Adcock

JAKE Robinson and Justin Rohde have delivered Nutrien Ag Solutions with a quinella after being named the winner and runner up of the Queensland ALPA Young Auctioneers Competition.

