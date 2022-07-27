THERE was something for everyone at this year's Gatton show on July 16 as 140 stud cattle exhibits battled it out for top honours.
Exhibitors from across the state flocked to the show in a bid to impress competition judges Graeme Hopf (Tropical ring) Peter Yeomans (British breeds ring) and Julie Pocock (European breeds and led steer ring).
Meanwhile, in the meat sheep ring, 55 exhibits were aiming to get the nod from competition judge Andrew Herron, Linthorpe.
The show also marked the 12th annual Queensland Dairy Showcase, which attracted 25 exhibitors from across the state.
One of the most highly anticipated dairy events in the country, the exhibitors represented six different breeds and were vying to help their breed reach the top of the competition.
Dairy competition judge John Gardener from Victoria said the competition was a magnificent display, considering the hard year that the dairy industry had experienced.
However, Mr Gardener said the supreme dairy cow, Rowena 32 was "incredible", wide chested, of tremendous quality with a beautifully textured udder and was "just the perfect cow".
Gatton's show was one of the last major shows to be held before next week's Royal Queensland Show in Brisbane.
The final shows to be held before this year's Ekka include: Pine Rivers (July 29-30), Sarina (July 30-31) and Texas (July 30-31).
The Ekka opens to the public on Friday, August 5 but several junior events will take to the show ring from Monday including the junior judging, junior parader and led steer competitions.
Stud beef judging will begin on Thursday, August 4 and will continue on Friday, August 5 before the interbreed competition rounds out the section around mid-morning on Saturday, August 6.
Meat sheep judging will commence the following week on Friday, August 12 and will culminate in a champion of champions competition the following day on Saturday, August 13.
Supreme European exhibit: Milford Platinum, Charolais, exhibited by Milford Charolais, Glamorgan Vale.
Supreme Tropical exhibit: Talgai Queenie, Santa Gertrudis, exhibited by Talgai Santa Gertrudis, Beaudesert.
Supreme British exhibit: Kalara Simply the Best, Poll Hereford, exhibited by Jamie Hollis and Mikayla Passmore, Clifton.
Grand champion: Banger, exhibited by Blake Dawson, Clifton.
Champion junior judge: Lachlan Lehmann.
Champion junior parader: Alexander Stokes.
Grand champion ram of the show: Dalby SHS (7), White Suffolk, exhibited by Dalby State High School.
Grand champion ewe of the show: Silverdale (17-20), Poll Dorset, exhibited by Silverdale Poll Dorset and Dorset Horn Stud, Inglewood.
Breeders group: Silverdale ram 39-20, ewes 38-20 and 35-20, Southdown, exhibited by Silverdale Poll Dorset and Dorset Horn Stud, Inglewood.
Champion junior judge: Jenna Brits, Shailer Park.
Supreme dairy cow: Adadale Colton Rowena, Jersey, exhibited by Adadale Jerseys, Kenilworth.
