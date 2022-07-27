Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Around the ring: results from the 2022 Gatton show

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
July 27 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kalara Simply the Best, which was named supreme British breed exhibit shown by Jamie Hollis and Mikayla Passmore, Clifton. Picture: Supplied

Action aplenty at Gatton show 

THERE was something for everyone at this year's Gatton show on July 16 as 140 stud cattle exhibits battled it out for top honours.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.