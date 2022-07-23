A LIMOUSIN steer has netted one of the industry's youngest stars more silverware at this year's Ekka prime cattle competition.
Bill Goetsch, Goetsch and Sons Auctioneers and Reality, Kalbar, added the grand champion single steer at this year's competition to his 2022 FarmFest led steer championship, which he won last month.
The same steer, which weighed 703 kilograms in Thursday's Ekka prime cattle competition at Silverdale, got the job done both times and went on to top the sale at $3237.
As well as a broad ribbon, the steer also helped Mr Goetsch be awarded with the Maud and Ernest White Memorial Trophy for most successful exhibitor aged 30 years or younger.
Much like his FarmFest victory, Bill was holding down the fort for his family's business and was not present at the competition, in turn leaving the job of collecting his awards to his father Neil, who said the victories were the result of plenty of hard work.
"Bill has put a lot of work into getting this steer ready, so for it to be purchased by The Butcher Co for that kind of price is really gratifying," Mr Goetsch said.
"The other thing that is pleasing is that two different judges at the two events, FarmFest and this competition, have both praised the steer's preparation.
"I know Bill would have been really happy with this result."
Competition judge Matthew Noakes, Bottletree, South Mornish, said while it was initially tough to split the steer from the reserve champion single steer, which was entered by Anthony O'Dwyer, he had to give it the nod as it had "the whole package".
"The two of them were relatively similar in type but for me this steer ticked all of the boxes," Mr Noakes said.
"I really do believe this is the champion steer because of his good-even cover, length of body and overall his type.
"He is a credit to the exhibitor and was a worthy winner."
