THERE was a case of Déjà vu at this year's Central Queensland Carcase Classic Competition as two familiar names finished atop the field.
For the second time in three years, the Sherry family, Wahroonga, Clarke Creek, took out the grand champion carcase award as well as the champion grain fed carcase award.
The Sherrys claimed the award with the carcase of a Belmont Red steer, which was awarded 153 points by competition judge Ben Coombe after it had made its way through class eight, for grain fed steer or heifer, maximum two teeth and between 180 and 300 kilograms carcase weight.
It was one of only two carcases the Sherry family entered into the competition, which culminated with a presentation night at the Frenchville Sports Club in Rockhampton on Friday.
"I had sold most of my cattle because it was so dry at home, but during weaning I pulled a couple aside that I thought had the right sort of shape I was after," Robert Sherry told the Queensland Country Life.
"They were either going to go to the Mackay show or be entered into this competition and luckily enough they backed up what I thought."
Mr Sherry said it was pleasing to back up the 2020 victory with another this year.
"We began entering this competition back when it got going again in about 2008 and have only missed one or two years since," he said.
"The quality of the cattle entered gets better and better every year, so to come out on top again is really pleasing."
The Sherrys were not the only ones to continue their winning ways as Ted Murphy, Tayglen Pastoral Company, made it three consecutive most successful exhibitor awards.
It was just the third time the Dysart and Middlemount operation had entered the classic, meaning its perfect run remained in tact.
"I couldn't believe it to be honest, but I suppose sometimes you get lucky and get on a bit of a run," Mr Murphy said.
"I'm honoured to do as well as I've done.
"This is the third year we've been coming here and each year the standard of cattle just gets better and better."
Champion carcase: Sherry family trust.
Most successful exhibitor: Tayglen Pastoral Company.
Champion grass fed carcase: Tayglen Pastoral Company.
Reserve champion grass fed carcase: Red Ridge Grazing.
Champion grain fed carcase: Sherry family trust.
Reserve champion grain fed carcase: Namgooyah Grazing.
Champion grass fed pen: Tayglen Pastoral Company.
Reserve champion grass fed pen: Tayglen Pastoral Company.
Champion grain fed pen: Little Olive Investments.
Reserve champion grain fed pen: Tayglen Pastoral Company.
Champion feed on steer: Voewood Brangus.
Highest individual weight gain (class 10): Voewood Brangus.
Largest eye muscle: Tayglen Pastoral Company.
Highest lean meat yield: Red Ridge Grazing.
Most even pen award: DN and JG McCamley.
Highest MSA Index: Apis Creek Pastoral Company.
Hoof-hook aggregate champion led steer and aggregate champion steer trophy: Rockhampton Grammar School, (Marvin the Martian, Tag 9013).
