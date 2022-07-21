A 12-MONTH plan has paid dividends for Tom and Joy Surawksi at this year's Ekka prime cattle competition in the form of a grand champion broad ribbon.
The Boonah producers took out the top honour with a pen of three Limousin heifers, which were also named the champion pen of three heifers or steers earlier in the event.
The Surawski's purchased the three apricot heifers as weaners about 12 months ago when they weighed about 200 kilograms with the sole purpose of preparing them for Thursday's competition.
Competition judge Matthew Noakes, Bottletree, South Mornish, was wowed by the pen that averaged 490kg and were sold by Shepherdson and Boyd for 460 cents a kilogram, or $2254 a head.
"What I really liked about these heifers is that fit into almost any kind of market," Mr Noakes said.
"They are HGP-free, they're heavy enough to go export, they're light enough to go trade and if you're trying to make a statement about one article that fits every purpose then this is it.
"You've got an article that has a lot of wider value across most markets, which is what I think gives these heifers the edge."
Thursday's victory marked the third time the Surawskis have claimed a grand champion ribbon in the Ekka prime cattle competition, although My Surawski said preparation for this year's event was like none before it.
"It's easily the wettest year that we've competed in," he said.
"These heifers have been standing in mud for a lot of the time and at our place Mountain View, which is about 20 kilometres south east of Boonah, it has been pretty wet for most of the time we've had these heifers.
"In saying that, they still came up really well and we're really pleased to have won another grand champion ribbon."
In total, 65 cattle were entered is this year's competition across the single steer and heifer, pen of three and pen of six categories with prices ranging from a top of 510c/kg to a low of about 410c/kg, while most averaged about 470c/kg.
A highlight of the sale was a run of three Charbray steers entered by Stanhope Cattle Co, Wondai, which weighed 640, 645 and 624kg respectively and sold for 434c/kg or $2777, $2779 and $2708 respectively.
However, topping the sale was a Limousin steer on behalf of the Livingstone family that weighed 735kg and sold for 430c/kg or $3160.
Also passing the $3000-mark was a Limousin steer offered by Matthew and Peta O'Dwyer, which weighed 664kg and sold for 470c/kg or $3120.
The champion single steer, which was a Limousin steer weighing 703kg entered by Bill Goetsch that also won the lead steer competition at FarmFest last month, topped the sale when it was knocked down for 460c/kg or $3223.
Overall, most entries sold for about $2500 a head with prices ranging from the $3223 top to a base of about $2000.
Grand champion pen: Tom and Joy Surawksi (pen of three heifers).
Single steer champion: Billy Goetsch.
Single steer reserve champion: Anthony O'Dwyer.
Champion pen of three steers or heifers: Tom and Joy Surawksi.
Reserve champion pen of three steers or heifers: Golden Pastoral Holdings.
Champion local trade weight steer or heifer: Anthony O'Dwyer.
Champion pen of six steers or heifers: Stanhope Cattle Co.
Reserve champion pen of six steers or heifers: Yugilbar Pastoral Company.
The Maud and Ernest White Memorial Trophy for most successful exhibitor 30 years or younger: Bill Goetsch.
