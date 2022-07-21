Queensland Country Life
Queensland's former national Young Auctioneers Competition winners reflect on their wins

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
July 21 2022 - 7:00am
NATIONAL WINNERS: Mark Scholes, Chris Norris, Wayne York, Anthony O'Dwyer and Liam Kirkwood.

THE path to success for the seven auctioneers who have won a national young auctioneers competition for Queensland differs as greatly as their stories after tasting the ultimate victory.

