In just a few weeks, 10 Rural Ambassador state finalists will embark on a five day program at the Royal Queensland Show featuring a professional development workshop, dinner at Parliament House, and AgForce tours.
Last year's competition was taken out by Charleville's Teri Sommerfield during an awards presentation in October.
Advertisement
Learn more about the 2022 sub chamber winners vying for the title below.
The winner will be announced on August 12 in Brisbane.
Sub Chamber: West Moreton and Brisbane Valley
Show: Boonah Show Society
For many, Lizzie is a familiar face in the cattle sections where she has been involved in shows across Southern Queensland as a steward since she was nine. In more recent years she has become a judge at several shows including Gatton and Wallumbilla. She has a strong interest in beef cattle and shows her own cattle, while also teaching the next generation about showing cattle by running her own cattle club for twelve to eighteen-year olds. More recently, Lizzie has been working with family members to learn more about growing hay and fodder.
Currently, she lives in Toowoomba where she works as a Medical Administration Manager for a hearing aid company, which services the wider Darling Down Region. She balances this with her involvement on her family property, playing tennis and learning to ride horses. For Lizzie, many lessons in life can be learnt in the paddock including the fact that in life where there is a will there is a way.
Sub Chamber: Burnett
Show: Mundubbera Show Society
For Adrianna, involvement in the Mundubbera Show is a family affair. Over the years she has performed a range of roles in the show society from pencilling in the horse ring to writing the COVID Plan and seeking sponsorship for the show. She also enjoys exhibiting in the show. Adrianna has a strong knowledge of the agricultural industries, having attained a Bachelor of Applied Science majoring in Biotechnology which has provided her with a deep understanding of animal health, nutrition and genetics. She currently works as an Area Sales Manager for Virbac Animal Health where she supports farmers and rural resellers across South East Queensland and the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales.
In her down time, she enjoys helping on her family properties in the Mundubbera and Eidsvold districts, particularly cattle work in the saddle. She is also passionate about travel and spending time with family and friends. For Adrianna, being a rural ambassador allows her to share her passion about the agricultural industry and its diversity, while also giving her the opportunity to grow and develop herself as a leader.
Sub Chamber: Central Highlands
Show: Alpha Show Society
Cassandra's family run a beef and thoroughbred breeding farm in Victoria where she developed a strong passion for agriculture. This passion saw her become involved in show societies in New South Wales and Victoria before moving to Alpha. Upon arriving in Alpha, Cassandra became the secretary of the Alpha show society. With her partner, Cassandra successfully operates a fodder production business and has a small herd of Angus cows although, it is her two young boys which she describes as her greatest achievement in life. She is a Red Meat Ambassador for Meat and Livestock Australia and also has a strong understanding of broadacre cropping, hay production, poultry breeding and the beef, sheep and equine industries.
Having attained a Bachelor of Agriculture, Cassandra is currently undertaking further study in Leadership and Agribusiness System Management. In her spare time, she has a broad range of hobbies including horse sports, hockey and thoroughbred racing. For Cassandra, being a rural ambassador allows her to inspire people to learn more about the agricultural industries and the communities which are behind our food and fibre production.
Advertisement
Sub Chamber: Central Queensland
Show: Ridgelands and District Sporting and Ag Association
For over 10 years, Matthew has exhibited cattle and poultry at shows around the Rockhampton region. He has also assisted his local show - the Ridgelands Show - with the management of commercial and stud cattle. Currently, he works as Beef Extension Officer for the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries whilst also operating a commercial and stud Droughtmaster herd on his family's property in Alton Downs. In his spare time Matthew enjoys working with old Toyota Landcruisers and was a former National level swimmer. Impressively, in 2020 he qualified for the Swimming Australian 2020 Tokyo Olympics Trials.
Matthew graduated with a Bachelor of Agriculture from Central Queensland University in 2020 where he was also awarded Dux of his course. Matthew has extensive community involvement outside of shows including as a member of the Droughtmaster Next Generation Committee, Beef 2024 Carcase Committee, and the Rocky City Swimming Club where he is a coach. Matthew believes that agricultural shows and his role as a Rural Ambassador allow the wider community to see how important the commercial cattle industry is to Queensland.
Advertisement
Sub Chamber: Darling Downs
Show: Pittsworth Show Society
Belinda has a long history of involvement in agricultural shows from competing in young judges and parader's competitions to being appointed as the secretary of the Pittsworth Show Society. She has a strong involvement in her family's mixed farming enterprise of cereal cropping and beef production and has also developed her own Charolais cattle stud. She currently works for McLean Farms in poultry administration, which has allowed her to understand the commercial side of egg production. In 2019 Belinda graduated from The University of Queensland with a Bachelor of Agricultural Science with Honours and the following year attained a Diploma in Agribusiness Management.
Belinda's ambitions for the future include promoting Australia's extensive range of agricultural industries to support people to see the career pathways which exist in agriculture. In her spare time, she values spending time with friends and family, but also finds time to volunteer as a show steward and assist the local schools with their cattle show teams.
Sub Chamber: Near North Coast
Advertisement
Show: Gympie and District Show Society
The Gympie Show is a life-long love of Hayden's. Impressively, he has attended every Gympie Show since birth and is currently the treasurer of the Gympie Show Society. Hayden has a long history of showing cattle as well as stewarding and judging at shows in the Near North Coast Sub Chamber. As a third-generation beef cattle producer, he owns 100 head of Charbray cattle and is involved in growing fodder and improving pastures. He currently works as a Livestock Transport operator where he is responsible for logistics and ensuring safe and efficient cattle transport.
Hayden has a long list of ambitions including owning and operating a self-sufficient beef farming enterprise which produces quality beef. He also has a strong sense of community, being an active member of the Chatsworth Hall Committee, Rural Fire Brigade and Australian Rural Leadership Alumni Network. Hayden believes that being a rural ambassador will allow him the chance to ensure future generations have the opportunity to enjoy the show atmosphere and see what regional Queensland has to offer.
Sub Chamber: North Queensland
Show: Cairns Show Society
Advertisement
Mariah has a long association with her local agricultural show. Beginning as a young exhibitor, she has exhibited cattle extensively across the North and Central Queensland show circuit. Orchestrating the running of the stud cattle section of the Townsville Show, Mariah understands the importance of volunteering and has devoted much of her time to assist at many local shows. Mariah and her husband own and run a 800 head breeding beef and Brahman stud cattle operation which they positioned to meet the performance requirements reflect the environmental needs of the Northern Queensland cattle industry.
Mariah is studying a Bachelor of Business majoring in Business, Data Analysis and Regenerative Agriculture. She volunteers within her local community, including with her local surf lifesaving club and P&C. Mariah is proud of her three young children, and strives to bring them the same experiences she had as a child including horse riding, camping and competing in horse events at the show. She believes that the rural ambassador program provides a voice to agriculture and in her role as a rural ambassador she strives to grow her leadership and communication skills to best share her passion for agriculture and primary industries with others.
Sub Chamber: South Burnett
Show: Nanango Show Society
Being raised on the family farm has allowed Daniel to developed a wide range of agricultural skills including hay production, operating machinery and working with cattle. With long term involvement in the Nanango Show, Daniel has stewarded in both the beef and horticulture sections and has also competed in both the beef and dairy young judges and paraders competitions. Daniel has continued his passion for the livestock industry with his own livestock and hopes to be in a position to grow his herd in the future.
Advertisement
Currently, Daniel works as a car sales and finance consultant in Kingaroy and aspires to operate a finance brokering business in the future, which he hopes to operate simultaneously with a cattle business. He is actively involved in the local sporting community playing cricket and previously serving as a development office, committee member, coach and umpire for the local AFL. Daniel is excited to use the Rural Ambassador experience as an opportunity to develop his advocacy skills to promote both the agriculture sector and the benefits of our regional communities.
Sub Chamber: South East
Show: Beaudesert Show Society
Sarah is actively involved in her family's farming operation, where they breed Speckle Park cross Charbray cattle and grow lucerne. She believes that the family farm has taught her a range of life lessons including time management, problem solving and interpersonal communication. She enjoys supporting her local show and has exhibited in a range of sections including poultry, cookery and beaut utes. She is a keen athlete and loves a range of sports including athletics, touch football, tennis and soccer. She has also played State League Netball and represented Beaudesert and Jimboomba in netball for many years.
In her day to day job as an Optical Assistant, she supports her local community. She also runs her own business, The Young Merchants, where she describes her role as a 'purveyor of vintage and antique wares'. She also strives to be actively involved in her community, being involved in fundraisers for Zonta, the QCWA and mental health awareness. For Sarah, being a rural ambassador provides the opportunity to help people reconnect with rural communities.
Advertisement
Sub Chamber: South West
Show: St George Pastoral and Agricultural Association
As the vice president of the St George Pastoral and Agricultural Association, Amity has a strong involvement in her local show which also extends to holding the role of chief pavilion steward. As a self-taught drone operator, she is working towards developing her skills to create content showcasing "a day in the life of a farmer". Amity has a strong interest in the machines used in agriculture and how applying technology and innovative practices can be used to greater utilise the land. She prides herself on being able to have a conversation about almost anything related to agriculture.
Currently, Amity works as a parts interpreter for RDO St George and operates her own small business, Stick it Designs, creating laser engraving designs and custom printed stickers. Having also worked as a contract machinery operator and on her family's property, in the future she hopes to own her own farm with her partner.
Amity is hoping to utilise the RA experience to learn about why people become involved in ag shows and apply this to her local community to encourage the next generation to get involved.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.