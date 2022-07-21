For many, Lizzie is a familiar face in the cattle sections where she has been involved in shows across Southern Queensland as a steward since she was nine. In more recent years she has become a judge at several shows including Gatton and Wallumbilla. She has a strong interest in beef cattle and shows her own cattle, while also teaching the next generation about showing cattle by running her own cattle club for twelve to eighteen-year olds. More recently, Lizzie has been working with family members to learn more about growing hay and fodder.