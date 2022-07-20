Queensland Country Life
FMD: What travellers from Indonesia are being told

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated July 21 2022 - 12:24am, first published July 20 2022 - 11:00pm
BIOSECURITY: Travellers from Indonesia are being told an outbreak of foot and mouth disease in Australia would cost billions.

INCOMING Qantas travellers from Indonesia are being made well aware of the estimated $80 billion risk of foot and mouth disease to the Australian livestock industry.

